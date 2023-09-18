Superlek says it’s up to the referee to see how much damage he and Rodtang can take

The world has waited a long time for reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon and ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion ‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmoo9 to settle matters in the ring. Finally, fans will get an answer to that question this week.

Rodtang is set to defend his flyweight Muay Thai throne against his esteemed countryman Superlek in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 34. The event takes place this Friday, September 22nd, Asia primetime, live at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

In a video posted by Yokkao ahead of this highly anticipated blockbuster matchup, Superlek expressed his excitement that his fight with Rodtang is finally happening, and he’s ready to go.

‘The Kicking Machine’ said:

“I’m very excited for this fight, but I’ve already trained for this fight. So, I’m ready to do my best. I’m happy that I’m able to fight for the Muay Thai world championship title. I’m studying his fights and I can’t tell you right now what will be the game plan because I don’t have tactics so far. But I’m sure I will during the fight.”

Of course, this fight will be far from easy for either man. Fans expect the two to figure in an absolute war of attrition.

Could this fight go the distance and offer plenty of fireworks? Or will it end early with one man’s face planted on the canvas? According to Superlek, it all depends on the third man in the ring. He added:

“It depends on who the referee is, checking for wounds, and seeing how much damage we take.”

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Friday Fights 34 live and absolutely free on the ONE Super App, ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.