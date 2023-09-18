Rodtang on his all-out offensive style: “We come for a fight, not to run”

Rodtang Jitmuangnon has put together an incredible run as the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion. But it is more than just his win streak that has made him a huge star.

‘The Iron Man’ is best known for his fighting style that makes for must-watch contests each and every time he steps inside the circle.

When you tune in to watch the world champion, you know you are going to get some elite striker with tons of aggression, pressure, and ability to taunt his opponents.

His bulldozer style has seen him completely run through multiple opponents under the ONE Championship banner and he says that it's not going anywhere.

At ONE Friday Fights 34, he will once again march his opponent down though this time around, it’ll be an opponent that has the skill to play that game with him.

Superlek Kiatmoo9 is a fellow elite striker, making this Friday’s main event a dream match-up for ONE fans.

In an interview with Antoine Pinto, Rodtang spoke about his signature fighting style and why he taunts his opponents into standing and trading with him which everyone knows is a bad idea when you are facing ‘The Iron Man’.

“We come for a fight, not to run," said Rodtang. "If I’m fighting alone, I’ll be tired, not gassing out from punching but walking. I want my opponent and me to go toe-to-toe. Win or lose. That’s a sport.”

Watch the full interview below:

The clash of styles on September 22 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, is sure to present one of the most interesting match-ups of the year.

ONE Friday Fights 34 will air live and free on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel this September 22.