Rodtang confident he can knock down Superlek with a clean shot: “He seems to let his guard down a bit”

ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon has proven himself to be one of the most dominant world champions in the promotion’s history.

His run as the Muay Thai king in his division has made him into a superstar with his devastating performances that have seen many challengers get outclassed inside the circle.

In his next defense at ONE Friday Fights 34, he faces arguably his toughest test to date as a world champion.

Facing off with a fellow flyweight titleholder, he will finally collide with the kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 in a dream fight for the ages.

Having pulled out of their fight that was set to take place at ONE Fight Night 8, ‘The Iron Man’ has a point to prove on September 22 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

That won’t take away from the impenetrable confidence that he displays every time though and the champion believes that he has the style to counter ‘The Kicking Machine’.

Knowing full well what his opponent brings to the table, Rodtang sees himself as being able to overpower his opponent and threaten him with countershots.

In an interview with ONE Championship, he gave his breakdown of how their styles match up and how he will look to exploit a flaw in his opponent’s game:

“His strength is his zoning style. He will read his opponent’s movement and find a gap to counter. For his weakness, I think he can be knocked down if he gets a clean hit. And he seems to let his guard down a bit when he attacks.”

ONE Friday Fights 34 will air live and free via ONE Championship’s YouTube channel in Asian primetime on September 22.