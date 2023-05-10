Rodtang consoles Adriano Moraes after ONE Fight Night 10

ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon was seen consoling his close friend Adriano Moraes in a new video that went viral this week.

The Brazilian standout felt a sense of hopelessness and failure following his world title loss to Demetrious Johnson at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III in Colorado. After all, he had spent the last eight weeks, or more, preparing for one of the biggest trilogy fights in the entire mixed martial arts landscape.

Despite feeling like it’s the end of an era, Adriano Moraes is fortunate enough to have a great support team in ONE Championship to motivate him to get back on the horse again and train.

Fellow ONE fighter, Rodtang Jitmuangon , in particular made him feel supported backstage with the following translated message:

“We are always with you. Just let us know, when you come to Thailand, we’ll take care of you.”

Check out their interaction below:

Fans online were taken by their friendship and loyalty so much that they praised their camaraderie with the following shared reactions:

luke.metcalfex:

"Nice to see different sides of fighters 👏 one championship has the best fighters in the world

tony92cem:

"All of my friends in thailand, say the same thing and they really mean "we will take care of you"."

achk105:

"Bangkok-ready Adriano finna Thanos the whole division"

juprikwok:

"There is something about ONE that’s absolutely captivating, the respect given to each other as fellow fighters. Less trashy vulgarities and insults to opponents."

Indeed, it would be cool to see a Rodtang and Moraes duo if the Brazilian star accepts to train in Thailand.

It goes without saying that Rodtang would be the perfect sparring partner to train and polish Moraes’ standup game, so when he’s summoned to fight again, he’ll be confident and ready for the challenge.

If you missed the event live, North American fans can watch the full replay of ONE Fight Night 10 for free via Amazon Prime Video.

Poll : 0 votes