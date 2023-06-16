Rodtang ecstatic to be mobbed by fans at ONE Fight Night 11 meet-and-greet

While he was not in action at ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video last week, Thai superstar fighter Rodtang Jitmuangnon was still a huge draw during the meet-and-greet for the event.

The warm reception he received from the fans was something the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion was grateful for.

Rodtang shared to the South China Morning Post in an interview:

“Yes, I feel so glad that there are so many people that are waking up so early to come and meet me. And this is not my usual wake-up time. So being here, I saw both Thai fans and foreign fans, it has been great.”

Rodtang was visible during fight week to throw his support for the event held at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on June 9.

He was also around to rally behind Thai athletes in action, including good friend Superbon Singha Mawynn, who was among the big winners, knocking out Dutch-Turkish opponent Tayfun Ozcan in the second round via headkick.

Rodtang was last in action at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video on May 5 in Colorado, U.S.A.

‘The Iron Man’ successfully defended the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title against Mexican challenger Edgar Tabares by way of a second-round knockout (elbow to the head).

It was the U.S. live on-ground event debut for ONE Championship and Rodtang, who was celebrated by American fans in and out of the circle for his impressive victory.

The replays of ONE Fight Night 10 and 11 are available for free on Amazon Prime in North America.

