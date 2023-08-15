Rodtang equates fighting to a classroom lesson: “My opponents are a teacher to me”

Rodtang Jitmuangnon views fighting as an opportunity to share and receive lessons with his opponents.

At 26 years old, ‘The Iron Man’ has fought over 300 times in Muay Thai and kickboxing. The Thai superstar hasn’t stopped evolving due to his experience gained, leading to him becoming one of the most dangerous strikers on the planet.

During an interview with CUTZRADIO, the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion had this to say about his philosophy on fighting:

“For me, fighting is a sport and my opponents are a teacher to me to trade a lesson with.”

Rodtang Jitmuangnon made his ONE Championship debut in September 2018. Since then, he’s established a promotional record of 12-0 in Muay Thai, 2-0 in kickboxing. The Thai megastar’s only defeat came outside those two striking disciplines during his historic mixed-rules bout against Demetrious Johnson.

‘The Iron Man’ has fought and won twice in 2023. The 26-year-old is coming off a highlight-reel knockout to defend his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title against Edgar Tabares on May 5. He now prepares for arguably his most formidable opponent since joining ONE Championship.

On September 22, Rodtang will defend his Muay Thai throne in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 34. ‘The Iron Man’ must prepare for war as he’s been matched up against ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek, who holds a combined promotional record of 11-1 in both stand-up arts.

Superlek and the Jitmuangnon Gym affiliate were scheduled to fight in March. Unfortunately, the reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion pulled out with an undisclosed injury, leading to widespread disappointment from fans hoping to witness the must-see matchup.

Luckily, the Thai superstars will finally meet inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

ONE Friday Fights 34 can be seen live and free on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel on September 22.