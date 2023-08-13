“Real Iron Man” - Fans hyped to finally see Rodtang Jitmuangnon in blockbuster showdown with Superlek

Fans are thrilled for the upcoming highly-anticipated world championship fight between Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Superlek.

‘The Kicking Machine’ and ‘The Iron Man’ were scheduled to fight in March before the latter pulled out with an undisclosed injury. On Friday, September 22, the Thai superstars will headline ONE Friday Fights 34 for Rodtang’s ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title.

The must-see fight won’t happen for another month, but ONE Championship fans are already buzzing with excitement. ONE added to the anticipation by posting highlights on Instagram of Rodtang Jitmuangnon’s win against Joseph Lasiri with the caption saying:

“Rodtang’s on a rampage 🔥 Will the flyweight Muay Thai king be able to cap off another successful World Title defense when he takes on Superlek at ONE Friday Fights 34 on September 22? 🏆”

The comment section was filled with fans voicing their excitement, including the following people saying:

“Can't wait to see rodtang actually fight! Superlek is a worthy opponent.”

Instagram comment

"These westener fighters cannot match Rodtang. Only asian fighters (muay thai) like Superlek, Tawanchai can match him”

Instagram comment

“I love Rotang but that horse playing ain’t happening the 22nd. Going to be fully locked in and a war between two of the best to do it in that weight class. 👊”

Instagram comment

“Real iron man”

Instagram comment

“As much as I enjoy Rodtang’s fights. To me in my personal opinion, this Superlek fight is one not to showboat.”

Instagram comment

Rodtang Jitmuangnon last fought on May 5, defeating Edgar Tabares by knockout to retain his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title. Meanwhile, Superlek is coming off back-to-back wins in Muay Thai bouts, which occurred in a span of three weeks.

Rodtang vs. Superlek will take place inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The Friday Fights event will be free to watch on YouTube for North American viewers.