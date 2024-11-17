"Rodtang wasn't even trying" - Fans in pure admiration of Rodtang's power level in dominant win over Jacob Smith at ONE 169

Rodtang Jitmuangnon successfully reasserted his mastery over Jacob Smith, defeating him once again by a unanimous decision in their rematch in the co-main event of ONE 169 on Nov. 8.

The Thai superstar has sent the home crowd inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, into a frenzy with his masterful performance against the British contender.

ONE Championship has published one of his best moments during the fight, and they captioned the short clip with:

""The Iron Man" SWARMS Jacob Smith 👊💥 @rodtang_jimungnon"

In the video, 'The Iron Man' connected clean shots to the head and body of the Bad Company and Thaifist representative, which made him acknowledge them.

Fans also sent their reaction to this classic Rodtang savageness, particularly users @ildiavolo, @notknown.47, @jasonrules, @fishing_hunting_chef, and @smolteeps, who commented:

"Rodtang wasn't even trying 😂"

"Rodtang reminded me of saenchai in today's fight ngl"

"Too much playing"

"Legend is a legend 🔥🔥🔥"

"Absolute tank"

Rodtang still sad about losing his world title at the scales but looks to regain it in no time

Although he put on a striking masterclass against the number three-ranked divisional contender, the Jitmuangnon Gym representative was still not eligible to win the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title because of missing weight during the official weigh-ins.

This resulted in mixed emotions for Rodtang, and he explained this feeling during one of his most recent interviews with ONE Championship Thailand.

Furthermore, he looks ahead for the fastest route in reclaiming his 26-pound golden belt, as he stated:

"I still feel disappointed that I couldn't keep my championship belt, but I will keep looking forward. I will definitely reclaim the throne in the future."

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action from the ONE 169 card via the free event replay.

