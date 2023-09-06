Rodtang excited for Tawanchai vs. Superbon megafight: “You can’t see this kind of match every day”

Reigning and undisputed ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon is gearing up for arguably the biggest fight of his professional career thus far. He can’t, however, help but get excited for another massive Muay Thai showdown on the horizon.

At ONE Fight Night 15 in October, reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai will go head-to-head with former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn. Tawanchai’s featherweight Muay Thai strap will be on the line.

Rodtang is super pumped to see two of his Thai countrymen go to war. He can hardly contain himself.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Rodtang shared his thoughts on this upcoming matchup.

‘The Iron Man’ said:

“I’m another one who really wants to see this fight. Superbon vs. Tawanchai is a clash between technical fighters. You can’t see this kind of match every day.”

ONE Fight Night 15: Tawanchai vs. Superbon on Prime Video broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, October 6. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.

However, even before Tawanchai and Superbon throw down, Rodtang is in for a megafight of his own.

Rodtang is scheduled to defend his ONE flyweight Muay Thai gold against ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion ‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmoo9.

The two will meet in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 34 on September 22, Asia primetime. It can be viewed on the ONE Super App, ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.