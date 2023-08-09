Tawanchai says poker face all down to ‘concentration’: “It’s not really a secret”

One hallmark of a great fighter is the ability to walk through fire and unbelievable pain, without so much as flinching, and reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai has this pinned down to a science.

The 24-year-old Thai megastar is able to take any opponent’s most explosive strikes and wear them on his chin without ever taking a step backward. Such was the case in his most recent fight, when Tawanchai took on Georgian kickboxing veteran Davit Kiria.

Tawanchai and Kiria locked horns at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video last Friday night in Bangkok, and the Thai mauler took home a technical knockout victory after he broke Kiria’s arm with an explosive kick.

Speaking to the media at the official ONE Fight Night 13 post-event interviews, Tawanchai talked walking through Kiria’s strikes and not showing if he was hurt or not.

The 24-year-old said:

“It’s not really a secret, I don’t intend to make a purpose out of it or anything. It’s just like my face when I concentrate on fighting.”

Will Tawanchai be able to pull this off against his next opponent? That’s the question right there.

Tawanchai will return to the ‘art of eight limbs’ when he defends his ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title against Thai compatriot and former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn at ONE Fight Night 15 in October.

ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video took place at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch a replay of all the action absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.