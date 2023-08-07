Tawanchai reveals he targeted ‘weak’ arm of Davit Kiria before bone-breaking knockout

Reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai scored one of the most impressive knockout victories of his career last Friday night at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video.

The 24-year-old went to war with Georgian striking veteran Davit Kiria in a kickboxing battle, beating his opponent in the third and final round after a smashing left kick resulted in a fight-ending injury.

Tawanchai’s kick was so powerful, it split Kiria’s right forearm into two pieces, instantly forcing an end to their matchup. Kiria put his arms up to block a body kick. That, however, didn't end too well for the Georgian.

Speaking to veteran ONE Championship broadcast analyst Mitch Chilson in the ring, Tawanchai revealed that he had indeed been targeting Kiria’s arm, after discovering that Kiria had a tendency to use it to block his opponents’ kicks.

Tawanchai said:

“Yes, that was exactly our plan. My team and I knew that his arm was one of his weaknesses.”

It was a brilliant strategy in hindsight, and one that proves just how dangerous Tawanchai truly is, if he can stop an opponent by injuring him.

Up next for Tawanchai is a massive world title defense. The 24-year-old superstar is set to defend his golden belt against former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn at ONE Fight Night 15 this October.

ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video took place at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch a replay of all the action absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.