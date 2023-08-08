Tawanchai says Chingiz Allazov’s ‘striking weapons’ earned him deserving win over Marat Grigorian

Reigning and undisputed ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai put together a dynamite performance against Georgian striking veteran Davit Kiria at ONE Fight Night 13 last Friday.

It was such a breeze for the 24-year-old Thai phenom that he had enough time to enjoy watching the main event of the evening after his fight.

ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion ‘Chinga’ Chingiz Allazov successfully defended his ONE gold in the main event of ONE Fight Night 13, scoring a comprehensive unanimous decision victory over Marat Grigorian last Friday.

Allazov was more active and more assertive for the majority of the contest, and did more than enough to earn the judges’ nod after five full rounds of action.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post in a post-fight interview, Tawanchai said that he agreed with the verdict, and even praised Allazov’s diverse offensive arsenal.

The 24-year-old Bangkok native said:

“According to what I was watching, Chingiz has more striking [weapons]. So yeah, Chingiz [won].”

See the interview below:

Will Tawanchai and Allazov meet in the future? Only time will tell.

In the meantime, up next for Tawanchai is a defense of his featherweight Muay Thai world title against none-other-than fellow Thai superstar, former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn. The two are slated to lock horns at ONE Fight Night 15 in October.

ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video took place at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch a replay of all the action absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.