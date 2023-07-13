Rodtang expects Tagir Khalilov to come out firing against Superlek at ONE Fight Night 12: “His style is similar to mine”

ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon recently gave his two cents on the upcoming clash between Tagir Khalilov and ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE Fight Night 12 this Friday. 'The Iron Man' has had major history with both fighters.

Rodtang was supposed to face Superlek in a champion vs. champion match for the latter's ONE flyweight kickboxing world title at ONE Fight Night 8 last March. 'The Iron Man' ultimately pulled out due to injury. Since then, Superlek has been on a scorched earth campaign to eventually dethrone Rodtang from his throne.

As for Tagir Khalilov, also famously pushed the feared Rodtang to the limit in a kickboxing match back in 2021. Though coming out on the losing end, the ferocious Russian prospect made a good account for himself.

On his opinion on how the Khalilov/Superlek fight would be, Rodtang told ONE:

"This fight should be super exciting. Tagir [Khalilov] is one of the toughest fighters. His style is similar to mine."

If there's anyone who can truly give an expert opinion on how this fight would transpire, it's Rodtang. His fight with Tagir Khalilov was a back-and-forth brawl that saw the ONE flyweight Muay Thai king somewhat fighting a mirror image of himself. Tough, aggressive, and utterly ferocious.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Tagir Khalilov is oozing confidence and believes his time has finally arrived:

"I’m confident I can defeat Superlek. I’m at the peak of my career, and I’m very charged, both physically and mentally. I’m ready to win."

Tagir Khalilov is one of the few non-Thai fighters ONE who found success against traditional Thai strikers. His most recent wins include utter decimations of Chorfah Tor Sangtiennoi and Black Panther at ONE 164 and ONE Friday Fights 9, respectively.

Next to Rodtang, Superlek might be the toughest Thai he'll ever face inside the Circle. This bout should be interesting to see.

ONE Fight Night 12 goes down at the iconic Luminee Boxing Stadium and will air live and for free to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

