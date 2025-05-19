"Rodtang is the more explosive opponent" - Johan Estupinan respects 'The Iron Man' most amongst flyweight top dogs

The current No. 5-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender, Johan Estupinan, said that former divisional king Rodtang Jitmuangnon is the fighter in the division he is most worried about.
Estupinan spoke about this in his recent talk with the South China Morning Post, and said that the Thai superstar's explosiveness makes him a difficult opponent to face.
"Rodtang is the more explosive opponent. So I'm more worried about him as an opponent."
Check out Johan Estupinan's interview below:
A showdown with 'The Iron Man' is very much possible for 'Panda Kick' because he's still undefeated in five fights under the world's largest martial arts organization. His most recent win was against Johan Ghazali last January at ONE 170.
The 22-year-old Colombian striking menace is set to face Taiki Naito in a flyweight Muay Thai clash on June 6 as part of the exciting ONE Fight Night 32 card that goes down inside the packed Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
Johan Estupinan wants to use upcoming fight with Taiki Naito as jumping board toward world title
In the same interview with the South China Morning Post, Johan Estupinan said that he wants to use his impending clash with Taiki Naito as his gateway toward a shot for the vacant ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title.
According to the JCFernandez and Team CSK-affiliated athlete, he will showcase a much improved version of himself against the 'Silent Sniper.'
"For me, yeah, it's just the start. Everything that we have planned is to get here where we are today. So you will see a different Johan, a more evolved Johan in this upcoming fight. I am preparing for the title."
North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action live at ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6, which will take place inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.