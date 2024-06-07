Rodtang eyes an emphatic KO of Denis Puric at ONE 167: “It’s been a long time coming”

Rodtang Jitmuangnon is gunning for a highlight-reel knockout when he goes toe-to-toe with 'The Bosnian Menace' at ONE 167.

On Friday, June 7, 'The Iron Man' will make his first appearance since delivering one of the biggest fights Muay Thai of all time against Superlek Kiatmoo9 last September.

This time around, Rodtang will exchange his four-ounce gloves for a pair of eight-ouncers as he meets high-octane striker Denis Puric in a matchup that could carry major title implications.

Speaking with the South China Morning Post, the Thai superstar shared his excitement over his long-awaited return and announced his intent to land a knockout inside the sold-out Impact Arena in Bangkok. Rodtang said:

"Yes, of course, I would be enjoying myself this Saturday. It’s been a long time coming. So I have been looking forward to this fight. I think it’s going to be a knockout."

For the first time in the Jitmuangnon Gym athlete's ONE Championship career, he'll be looking to bounce back from a loss after coming up short against 'The Kicking Machine' at ONE Friday Fights 34.

Denis Puric on the cusp of a title opportunity ahead of Rodtang fight

As for 'The Iron Man's' opponent, Denis Puric is riding high after scoring his second-straight victory and winning three of his last four.

After finishing Vietnamese standout Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat in December, he added a noteworthy win over Jacob Smith at ONE Fight Night 22 in April.

That victory thrust him into the No. 2 spot in the flyweight Muay Thai rankings — the division that 'The Iron Man' currently reigns over as world champion.

If Puric back put together an impressive performance against Rodtang in the world of kickboxing, he could very well earn himself a shot at the Thai's 26 pounds of ONE Championship gold.

Who leaves The Land of Smiles with a massive mark in the win column on Friday night?

ONE Championship fans in the United States and Canada can watch ONE 167 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 7.