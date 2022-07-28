Rodtang, Haggerty, Harrison bring firepower to the stacked ONE on Prime Video 1 card

ONE on Prime Video 1 has some serious firepower on it, with fighters like Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Jonathan Haggerty, and Liam Harrison all set to grace the circle.

The event is set to be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium and will air at US primetime via Amazon Prime Video on August 26.

Ahead of the blockbuster show, ONE Championship shared a short but exhilarating video clip on Instagram that features Rodtang, Haggerty, Harrison, and other stars expected to compete on the card. Obviously, these three fighters are known for their all-action styles.

The clip showcases their knockout highlights and finishes, and what fans can expect to see when they tune in next month.

"ONE on Prime Video 1 is STACKED 😤🔥 Witness history in the making on August 26 👌 ... #ONEonPrimeVideo1 | Aug 26."

Rodtang is scheduled to face Cypriot striker Savvas Michael in the semifinal round of the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix, while Haggerty will take on Iranian-Malaysian sensation Amir Naseri in a tournament alternate.

Meanwhile, Harrison is heading towards the biggest fight of his life. He'll take on reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao in the evening’s co-main event.

Rodtang Tops An All-Action Trio Heading To Prime Video

The combat sports world is understandably excited for ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II, which is set to host tons of Muay Thai and MMA action. The event will be historic, marking the first fight card to be broadcast on Amazon Prime Video.

English striker Liam Harrison wants to add the crown jewel of his 20 year-long Muay Thai career when he looks to unseat the bantamweight king Nong-O Gaiyanghadao. Both fighters are coming off knockout victories and will be seeking another KO on August 26.

Jonathan Haggerty unfortunately had to pull out of his previously-scheduled bout due to health issues, which forced him to pull out of the Grand Prix. The former world champion is returning to the circle against Amir Naseri and will be looking to make a statement.

The unstoppable Jitmuangnon will look to dispatch his next challenge, Savvas Michael. However, Michael is obsessed with stopping the world champion. In an interview with ONE, the Cypriot explained:

“I have a picture of [Jitmuangnon] at home. He’s the first person I see [when I get up], just for that extra motivation. There’s no Plan B. He’s the man in my division now and I want to beat him. As soon as I wake up, I already feel motivated to train once I see his picture. All I see is Rodtang. And I see a W.”

