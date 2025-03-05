"Rodtang invented the word tough" - Rodtang Jitmuangnon redefines aura in his collection of highlight reel KOs

Rodtang Jitmuangnon perfectly embodies the tenacity and talent needed to succeed at the highest levels of Muay Thai. The handful of knockouts he has produced in ONE Championship is the best evidence of his commitment to greatness.

An all-out brawler with a granite chin, his fights have always been a must-watch affair since his September 2018 promotional debut. In 16 total victories, the Thai superstar has three finishes to his name.

Ahead of his hotly anticipated flyweight kickboxing clash against Takeru Segawa at ONE 172 on March 23, the promotion shared all of his finishes on Instagram to remind fans of his power.

Check out the post below:

Fans enjoyed reliving the former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion's handiwork and gave him his flowers in the comments section:

"Rodtang invented the word Tough 💪🏻🔥"

"Getting elbowed, punched in the gut or leg destroyed.. You know what? Ima sit this one out and take the L now."

"Rodrand is a master!! Gotta love his moves and combo."

"I didn't know Rodtang meant tank until 3 days ago. It makes sense."

"Rodtang looks like he can see what opponent wanted to do in slow motion then act precisely according to it. What a smart fighter."

Screenshot of comments. [ONE Championship/Instagram]

Superlek rooting for a Rodtang victory at ONE 172

Two-sport ONE world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 decimated Takeru in his promotional debut in January 2024, and he is backing Rodtang to repeat the feat at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

The ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and flyweight kickboxing king said in an interview with the promotion:

"This is the fight everyone wants to watch the most. For Rodtang vs. Takeru, of course I'm supporting Rodtang... Anyway, I'm supporting the Thais and I'd love to see Rodtang claim victory."

ONE 172 will be available live on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

