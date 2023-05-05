Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Adriano Moraes goofing off with their clinch game

Adriano Moraes has competed in a lot of world championship match-ups but this next one is something new entirely. At ONE Fight Night 10, he will face his greatest-ever opponent, the flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson for a third and final time in what could be the last fight of Johnson’s legendary career.

After shocking the world by finishing ‘Mighty Mouse’ in their first meeting, Moraes was served some revenge in the rematch where Johnson landed his own signature knockout.

With ONE Championship making its US debut on May 5, Johnson vs Moraes 3 will serve as the main event at the sold-out 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado. With that in mind, the card is absolutely stacked with some of the biggest names on the roster set to compete, all topped off with a blockbuster main event for the ages.

Before their highly anticipated trilogy fight, two more world championship match-ups will take place in submission grappling and Muay Thai. Sharing the card with Moraes is Rodtang Jitmuangnon, who has previously competed against Johnson. Moraes ran into ‘The Iron Man’ backstage, and their embrace turned into a playful clinch:

“Clinch game 👌 Adriano Moraes and Rodtang both compete in their respective World Title bouts at ONE Fight Night 10 THIS Friday! Predictions? @moraesadrianomma @rodtang_jimungnon”

Adriano Moraes will look to get revenge and reclaim his flyweight world championship when he faces Demetrious Johnson at ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5. The entire event will air live and free via Prime Video for North American viewers.

