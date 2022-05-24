"Actually a very technical striker" - Rodtang Jitmuangnon breaks down combos for ONE commentator Mitch Chilson

Mitch Chilson revealed that as aggressive as Rodtang Jitmuangnon is, there is a science behind his every strike.

On Instagram, the ONE Championship commentator showed how Rodtang broke down a three-strike combination and the reason behind the movements involved in it.

Chilson wrote this in the caption:

“Many people think that Rodtang is just a brawler, but he is actually a very technical striker. He is also able to break down his techniques into simple understandable formats. Here’s just a taste of his genius.”

The comments section is filled with fans who believe that Rodtang Jitmuangnon is indeed more than just a brawler. One fan said:

“He’s just very aggressive, but you can tell how technical he is when you see how he can throw devastating combinations while evading incoming strikes (when he doesn’t absorb 6 of them with his chin)”

Rodtang has elevated his striking to be an art form in itself, and one fan enjoys watching the Thai superstar unleash it, brawler or not. The fan said:

“I can watch Rodtang brawl all day 🙌”

Another fan gave high praise to the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion. The fan commented:

“He’s easily one of the best fighters I’ve ever seen in any combat sport.”

Rodtang Jitmuangnon looking to make history in the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix

Rodtang Jitmuangnon is the first world champion to participate in a World Grand Prix, and he is looking to go through all the rounds on his way to winning the tournament.

While then-ONE lightweight world champion Christian Lee won the ONE Lightweight World Grand Prix in 2019, he did so as a late replacement for the injured Eddie Alvarez in the final round of the tournament.

By participating in the tournament, Rodtang will not be putting his world title on the line at any point, and has everything to gain by winning it all.

‘The Iron Man’ took a positive step towards his goal at ONE 157 with a dominant performance over Jacob Smith for a unanimous decision victory. The win secured him a slot in the semifinal round of the tournament, where he will face Savvas Michael.

Winning the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix will further assert Rodtang Jitmuangnon’s dominance in the division and add another accolade to his legendary career.

Edited by Harvey Leonard