Rodtang Jitmuangnon to defend flyweight Muay Thai gold against Joseph Lasiri

Rodtang Jitmuangnon will look to extend his rule while Joseph Lasiri seeks a second and concurrent world title this November.

The Thai superstar is set to defend his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title against Joseph Lasiri, the reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion at ONE on Prime Video 4 on November 18.

The fight will be Rodtang’s fourth world title defense following his split decision win over compatriot Petchdam Petchyindee at ONE: No Surrender in July 2020.

Lasiri, meanwhile, is on the hunt to become a two-division world champion following his incredible knockout win over Prajanchai PK.Saenchai to claim strawweight Muay Thai gold at ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot this past May.

ONE Championship announced the world title fight between Rodtang and Lasiri on Instagram:

“The Iron Man" is BACK 🤩 Rodtang Jitmuangnon will defend his ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Title against newly-crowned ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Champion Joseph Lasiri! Pre-sale starts on Oct 1 at 8AM SGT. #ONEonPrimeVideo4 @rodtang_jimungnon @joseph_lasiri_official."

Rodtang is 11-0 in his striking matches in ONE Championship and is coming off a dominant unanimous decision win over Jacob Smith in the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix.

Lasiri, meanwhile, has been on a Cinderella run in ONE Championship, culminating in his world title win over the Thai phenom Prajanchai.

‘The Hurricane’ was 0-4 in his first four fights in ONE Championship and was in danger of having his dreams collapse. Despite the horrible start, the Italian-Moroccan warrior bounced back, going 3-1 in his next four fights before his career-defining win against Prajanchai.

Joseph Lasiri gets legends Giorgio Petrosyan and John Wayne Parr hyped

Joseph Lasiri became a world champion when he shocked the Muay Thai world with his knockout of Prajanchai.

The 31-year-old, though, is not done playing the part of challenger and he even got striking legends Giorgio Petrosyan and John Wayne Parr excited for his upcoming world title fight against Rodtang.

Lasiri took to instagram to post the official announcement along with the caption:

“Underdog 2 is coming ☝🏼,”

It was on that social media post that Petrosyan, long considered the greatest kickboxer of all time, and Parr showed their support for the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion.

“👊👊👊🔥🔥,” wrote Petrosyan in the comments section.

“Amazing fight. Chok Dee krup 😊!!!,” posted Parr.

