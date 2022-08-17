Watch: Rodtang Jitmuangnon lands sledgehammer hooks, opponent eats them

ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon is known for his fists of fury. The Thai-born phenom has been on a rampage in ONE Championship.

In 2020, 'The Iron Man' defended his crown against Petchdam Petchyindee in what became quite a war. The two fighters exchanged heavy leather, as ONE Championship recently displayed in an Instagram post:

"Rodtang is VICIOUS 😳 Will "The Iron Man" outstrike Savvas Michael in their ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix semifinal showdown at ONE on Prime Video 1 on August 26?"

In the clip, Rodtang can be seen eating an elbow from Petchdam before returning fire with a furious barrage that nearly knocked his opponent down. 'The Iron Man' went on to win this fight, scoring a majority decision win.

Earlier this year, the 25-year-old Thai fighter earned a victory in the opening round of the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix. Rodtang will next meet the highly skilled Savvas Michael in the semi-final round.

The fight between Rodtang and Michael can be enjoyed on ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II, which will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium and airs at US primetime via Amazon Prime Video on August 26.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship



Rodtang Jitmuangnon squares off with Savvas Michael in the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix semifinals on August 26 at ONE on Prime Video 1!



| August 26 | Tickets bit.ly/ONEFN1 "The Iron Man" brings the HEATRodtang Jitmuangnon squares off with Savvas Michael in the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix semifinals on August 26 at ONE on Prime Video 1! #ONEonPrimeVideo1 | August 26 | Tickets "The Iron Man" brings the HEAT 🔥 Rodtang Jitmuangnon squares off with Savvas Michael in the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix semifinals on August 26 at ONE on Prime Video 1! 🏆#ONEonPrimeVideo1 | August 26 | Tickets 👉 bit.ly/ONEFN1 https://t.co/F4t9FJZJYr

Savvas Michael looking to stop Rodtang Jitmuangnon

No one in the history of ONE Championship has been able to defeat Rodtang Jitmuangnon. However, the Cyrpus' Michael is sounding incredibly determined coming ahead of their August 26 meeting, and he's planning to stop 'The Iron Man.'

Speaking to ONE, 'The Baby Face Killer' explained what he's looking to do later this month:

“When he gets angry he lets his emotions get in the way. Every fighter is vulnerable to that same problem. That’s why I always tell you that whoever makes the first mistake loses. As for Rodtang, he loses his temper more than a lot of us. I see that when Rodtang gets angry, that’s when he does a lot of mistakes. He has some mental lapses when he tries to keep his composure and feels that he has to regain his A-game.”

The winner of this match will advance to the final of the tournament, which will go down later this year.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Harvey Leonard