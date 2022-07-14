Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Nuenglanlek trade kicks in intense sparring session

ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon is always sharpening his skills. Recently, on Instagram, a clip was shared of him and Nuenglanlek Jitmuangnon sparring.

"You just know when [Rodtang Jitmuangnon] and [Nuenglanlek Jitmuangnon] put the shin guards on chaos incoming!"

In the clip, Rodtang and Nuenglanlek trade kicks back and forth, which they try to catch and then counter or sweep. It is an intense sparring session between the two Muay Thai greats.

Nuenglanlek earned esteemed Muay Thai belts in both Omnoi Stadium and Lumpinee Stadium after he began working with the Jitmuangnon gym alongside great fighters such as Rodtang and Panpayak Jitmuangnon.

Flyweight king Rodtang is a superstar of the combat sports world. 'The Iron Man' is one of the most exciting and skilled fighters on ONE's roster. He is currently competing in the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix and his next fight is booked for ONE 161 on August 26 on US primetime.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon and the Grand Prix

At ONE 161, Rodtang Jitmuangnon will face the young Cyprus-born striker Savvas Michael. Both fighters succeeded in the opening round of the tournament and earned dominant decision victories. The winner of this match will face either Walter Goncalves or Superlek Kiatmoo9 in the tournament final. Goncalves and Superlek will be fighting at ONE 160.

Many fans are predicting a Rodtang vs. Superlek final, such as MMA fighter Stamp Fairtex. Speaking to ONE, she said:

“I think Rodtang and Superlek will face each other in the final. It will be a very exciting match. This has been a highly anticipated match for a long time. If they meet in ONE, it would be fun to watch.”

However, 'Hitman' Liam Harrison had a different opinion. In an interview with ONE, he said:

"Savvas Michael was absolutely incredible... God knows what’s going to happen in that fight, but as I said, if anyone can beat Rodtang, it’s him.”

Liam Harrison will be fighting for a world title against Nong-O Gaiyanghadao at ONE 161. The fight event will be broadcast on Amazon Prime Video and will be headlined by a world title rematch, with Adriano Moraes looking to once again stop 'Mighty Mouse' Demetrious Johnson.

Rodtang will be looking to progress to the final of the Grand Prix tournament, but first he must get past Savvas Michael at ONE 161. The world champion is training hard for this fight and is sharpening his already legendary skills.

