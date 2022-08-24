“I’ll apply my own style” - Rodtang Jitmuangnon is planning to break down Savvas Michael

Rodtang Jitmuangnon’s proficiency while hunting his enemies with non-stop attacks has made him a fan favorite on the ONE Championship roster.

But the Thai warned that he might mix things up when he goes toe-to-toe with Cypriot striker Savvas Michael during their ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix semifinal bout at ONE on Prime Video 1 this Friday, August 26.

Rodtang told ONE:

“I’ll apply my own style. I’ll try to see the weaknesses of my opponent and deal with each round. And I’ll see how to adapt my style if I fall behind. If moving forward is bad for me, I’ll see how I can change.”

‘The Iron Man’ started to showcase bits and pieces of his evolved skillset over the past couple of fights. This time around, he promises to take it a notch further and keep his opponent guessing until the final bell.

The ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion deployed a more patient strategy when he took on Danial Williams at ONE on TNT I, which aired via tape delay on April 7 last year.

Though the Australian-Thai bruiser was eager to find a way to knock out the longtime divisional king, Rodtang – to everyone’s surprise – refrained from retaliating.

However, once he forced Williams to catch more air than he landed, Rodtang returned to his old self to gain his 10th promotional win.

Even in his quarterfinal match in the Grand Prix this past May, the Thai fighter took out Jacob Smith in a different manner.

Having undergone an MMA training camp for his bout against Demetrious Johnson at ONE X, the Jitmuangnon Gym star looked lighter on his feet and exhibited some remarkable footwork to enter the pocket and attack only when needed.

Rodtang not concerned about what Michael brings to the circle

‘The Iron Man’s’ striking brilliance has led to a perfect 11-0 record in the promotion’s Muay Thai and kickboxing divisions.

It has also given him the belief that he can defeat anyone that ONE throws at him, including the man that he will face at ONE on Prime Video 1.

Michael may have looked impressive against Amir Naseri in the eight-man round of the Grand Prix, but Rodtang does not seem too bothered about what his rival brings to the circle.

In the same interview with ONE, he offered:

“I’m not too worried about Savvas’ changed fighting style.”

If the 25-year-old can mix things up once more at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, a spot in the Grand Prix Final looks all but guaranteed for the striking dynamo.

