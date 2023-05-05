Rodtang Jitmuangnon is ready to retain his gold at ONE Fight Night 10

ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon will make his long-awaited US debut at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video. In front of a sold-out crowd inside 1stBank Center in Colorado, the legendary 'Iron Man' will look to bring his personal brand of violence and excitement as he defends his throne against Mexico's Edgar Tabares.

With just a day away from his epic introduction to the US viewing public, Rodtang Jitmuangnon posted on his Instagram with a message for his fans:

"Countdown and find it.🤲🏻🤲🏻🇺🇸🇺🇸"

Fans are loving the idea that the most popular Thai striker in the world today will finally make his debut in the US. The comments section is riddled with messages of support:

@diantwelve_ and @nandalnts show the support of Islamic fans for Rodtang:

"Insha Allah you will winner"

"Bismillah rodtang 🙌"

@pkruges, however, is a bit skeptical. Still, he will watch the bout:

"They say you’ve lost your fire 🔥 we ll see 🙌"

It seems that Rodtang Jitmuangnon is confident that he will get past Tabares with no problem come Friday night. He's so sure of the outcome of his world title defense that he's already calling out his next potential opponent Takeru Segawa.

Takeru is arguably Japan's biggest kickboxing star. He is the only three-division K-1 world champion and as per recent reports, the 31-year-old striker has finally signed with ONE Championship.

The Japanese superstar boasts a pro record of 41-3 with 24 knockouts. Combat Press also ranks him as the No.1 pound-for-pound 135-pound kickboxer in the world as of September 2022.

With Rodtang's resume and notoriety for getting his opponents into a blood-and-guts war, this potential match-up is bound to be a Fight of the Year. The Thai world champion just has to go through Edgar Tabares first.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon will defend his throne against Edgar Tabares in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 10. The event, which will be ONE's first-ever live on-ground event on American soil, will air from the 1stBank Center in Colorado on May 5. It will also be available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

