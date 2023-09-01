Rodtang Jitmuangnon reveals insane strength and conditioning routine in preparing for big fights

ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon picks up his preparation whenever he is set to compete in big fights.

‘The Iron Man’ shared this in an interview over CutzRadio in the lead-up to his scheduled title fight this month against fellow Thai superstar Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Rodtang will stake his world title for the sixth time in the showdown against ‘The Kicking Machine,’ who is the No. 1 contender in the division, at ONE Friday Fights 34 on September 22 in Bangkok.

In the interview, the 25-year-old Jitmuangnon Gym standout said that for big fights like the one at hand, he and his team make tweaks in his training to help him to be better-prepared.

Rodtang related:

“I run for 15 kilometers every morning and run again in the evening. But I run less than in the morning because I have my practice and other things to do.”

Rodtang is coming off a successful title retention back in May, in ONE’s first-ever live on-ground event in the United States.

He knocked out Mexican challenger Edgar Tabares in the second round with a solid elbow to the jaw to earn not only the win but also a hefty $100,000 performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

27-year-old Superlek, who is also the concurrent ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion, is one busy fighter of late, competing already in four fights this year so far.

He was in action in January, March, June and July, winning all of them in impressive fashion to improve to 11-1 in the promotion.