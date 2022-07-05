Watch: ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon’s fearsome kicking power

Rodtang Jitmuangnon is one of the most fearsome strikers in the world of combat sports. As the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion, ‘The Iron Man’ has dominated his fellow Muay Thai combatants in the ONE Circle since entering the promotion in 2019.

Fight fans typically marvel at Rodtang’s incredible hand speed and immense power, often overlooking the Thai fighter’s devastating kicks. ONE Championship recently paid tribute to Rodtang’s devastating kicking game with a short highlight reel on their official Instagram.

“‘The Iron Man’ returns to the Circle on August 26 to face Savvas Michael in the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix semifinal”

One of the best examples of Rodtang’s brilliant kicking game came against Sok Thy at ONE: Warriors of Light in 2019. Throughout the bout, ‘The Iron Man’ put on an absolutely masterful performance. By utilizing teep kicks to keep Sok at bay, Rodtang was able to create enough distance to repeatedly land crushing calf kicks on his opponent.

Once backed up against the fence, Sok could only try to check the incoming leg kicks, but it was all for naught. By the end of the first round, Sok was noticeably limping to his corner.

It was just a matter of time before the leg gave out. At 1:36 into the second round, Rodtang landed a big right-left combination before following it up with another calf kick that finally put his opponent down for the count.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon returns to the ONE circle when the promotion debuts on Amazon Prime

As the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion, Rodtang Jitmuangnon has nothing left to prove in the world of Muay Thai, but that didn’t stop ‘The Iron Man’ from jumping at the opportunity to cement his legacy in the ONE flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix.

In the quarterfinal round, Rodtang put on a world-class performance against ONE debutant Jacob Smith at ONE 157. Smith may have earned a moral victory by going the distance with an elite striker like Rodtang, but in the end, he was left a crimson-mess thanks to Rodtang’s scything elbows.

It was recently announced that Rodtang Jitmuangnon will return to the ONE circle to face Savvas Michael in the semi-final round of the tournament. They will square off at ONE 161 on August 26th during US primetime when the promotion makes its highly anticipated debut on Amazon Prime Video.

Michael advanced to the second round of the tournament with a fantastic performance against Amir Naseri at ONE 157 in May.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far