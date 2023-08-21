Rodtang Jitmuangnon ‘understands’ gravity of Superlek Kiatmoo9 showdown: “This fight will have a huge impact”

ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon will be battling Superlek Kiatmoo9 in a long-awaited showdown next month. It is something ‘The Iron Man’ is very excited about and sees as creating a huge impact on the ‘art of eight limbs'.

The two Thai superstars will headline ONE Friday Fights 34 on September 22 at the famed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

Rodtang will put on the line the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title against ‘The Kicking Machine', who is the division’s kickboxing king, in an all-ONE champion clash.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, the 26-year-old Jitmuangnon Gym standout said he is looking forward to the marquee showdown, which he believes would propel the popularity of Muay Thai further.

Rodtang said:

“We are both strong fighters, so I expect this fight will have a huge impact on the Muay Thai scene. I understand why so many people are looking forward to this fight.”

At ONE Friday Fights 34, Rodtang will make the sixth defense of the world title he won in August 2019.

His last successful defense came back in May at ONE’s first-ever live on-ground event in the United States. There, he introduced himself to the American fans by knocking out (elbow) in the second round Mexican challenger Edgar Tabares.

Looking to dethrone Rodtang is Superlek, the concurrent ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion and No. 1 Muay Thai contender in the division.

Superlek has been a busy fighter this year, having already competed in four fights to date. His last outing was last month where he made short work of Russian Tagir Khalilov in a catchweight (135.25 pounds) Muay Thai clash, winning by technical knockout (referee stoppage) in the second round.