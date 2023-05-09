Rodtang Jitmuangnon wants to continue showing the world the ‘beauty of Muay Thai’

For spectators that aren’t diehard Muay Thai fans, when they think of this specific martial arts ruleset, one name comes to mind: Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Through his incredible success that he has achieved under the ONE Championship banner and his always exciting fighting style that never fails to deliver highlights that blow up on social media, ‘The Iron Man’ has become one of the biggest fan favorite fighters on the planet.

At ONE Fight Night 10, the dominant flyweight Muay Thai world champion made his debut in the United States. To the surprise of nobody, he put on a show for the fans in the sold-out 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado, and those watching live and free via Prime Video.

For this fight in particular, he wasn’t just representing Thailand and his own skills, he was showcasing the sport of Muay Thai to a western audience that may have not watched it before.

With his fighting style that delivered a ruthless second round finish over Mexico’s Edgar Tabares on the night, Rodtang is an incredible advert for Muay Thai.

In his post-event press conference, he spoke about representing the sport that he loves so much:

“You know, I truly believe in Muay Thai, love Muay Thai, and I want the world to see the beauty of Muay Thai too.”

Watch the full post-event press conference below:

North American fans can revisit the U.S. debut of ‘The Iron Man’ against Edgar Tabares and the entire ONE Fight Night 10 card live and for free via Prime Video.

Poll : 0 votes