Rodtang lays out Tawanchai's key to victory over 'equally fast' Masaaki Noiri: "His power is heavier"

By Anatoly Pimentel
Modified Mar 14, 2025 22:33 GMT
Image credits: ONE Championship

For former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon, the difference in power between Tawanchai PK Saenchai and Masaaki Noiri will be the key for his fellow Thai superstar to get the victory in their upcoming ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title match on March 23 at ONE 172.

Rodtang said that Tawanchai and Noiri would just nullify each other's speed and quickness, but Tawanchai hits harder than Noiri, which is why he needs to double down on it.

'The Iron Man' revealed this during the open workout of ONE 172, where he stated:

"Tawanchai versus Noiri, I think they are equally fast, really quick strikers. Tawanchai has better [knockout] power. His power is heavier. He hits harder."
Watch the ONE 172 open workout here:

youtube-cover
Tawanchai will be gunning for his second 26-pound golden belt under the world's largest martial arts organization after previously becoming the undisputed king of the featherweight Muay Thai division.

The 25-year-old phenom is also gunning for his 11th win in 12 matches in the promotion since his debut in May 2021.

Tawanchai says that he was not mentally prepared to face Superbon at ONE 170

The PK Saenchai Muaythaigym representative has recently shed light on his mental space when he fought Superbon for the second time last January at ONE 170.

According to Tawanchai, he wasn't 100 percent ready to defend his 26-pound golden belt because of several factors, as he stated during a recent interview:

"I would like to say that before that fight, I was facing some of the most difficult times of my life. There was a lot of pressure, a lot of down time. There were a lot of feelings that I did not want to fight anymore."

Fans can purchase the ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang PPV card via watch.onefc.com. The card goes down inside the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on March 23.

Edited by Tejas Rathi
