Rodtang reveals difficulty getting weight down for ONE Fight Night 10

As one of the biggest stars on the roster, ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon couldn’t miss out on a historic night for the promotion.

At ONE Fight Night 10 on Friday, May 5, the Singapore-based organization hosted its first-ever on-ground event in the United States.

Whilst fighters like Sage Northcutt and Demetrious Johnson made their returns to the U.S., the fans also got to see the likes of ‘The Iron Man’ compete for the very first time.

Not only did they get to watch the champion compete in the flesh, the fans in Broomfield, Colorado were treated to a vintage performance from the Thai striker.

Though it was business as usual for the defending champion inside the Circle, he later revealed that not everything was plain sailing ahead of the fight.

Struggling to make the flyweight limit, Rodtang revealed in an interview with CUTZRADIO that fighting at altitude in Colorado made it harder for him to get his weight down.

“That time, I was concerned about my weight. I [was] ten pounds overweight. And due to the low air pressure, I can’t go out to run. No matter how much I ran, I didn’t manage to sweat.”

Watch the full interview below:

Should he struggle to meet the mark on the scales, however, the flyweight king could opt for a move up the bantamweight division. After all, there’s a familiar name there for ‘The Iron Man’.

With his former flyweight rival Jonathan Haggerty recently moving up and claiming the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship, he already has one eye on the division.

ONE Fight Night 10 is available to watch back via the free event replay on Prime Video for North American viewers.