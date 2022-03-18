“Angela Lee will be in trouble” – Rodtang Jitmuangnon explains how Stamp Fairtex can win the world title at ONE X

On March 26 at ONE: X, Angela Lee will defend her atomweight throne against Stamp Fairtex. Rodtang Jitmuangnon feels his countrywoman can get the job done against the favored Lee.

ONE: X will be the organization's biggest and most high-profile event yet. With five title fights and numerous intriguing bouts good enough to headline their own events, the promotion has truly packed ONE: X like its a closeout sale. This historic 18-bout card will serve as ONE's 10-year anniversary event, marking a huge achievement for the Asian martial arts industry.

Angela Lee is perhaps the first ONE fighter to break through to the mainstream by becoming the youngest MMA champion ever. Since winning the belt, she's had an iron grip on the division. Enter Stamp Fairtex. The former ONE Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion has transitioned to MMA and has been dominant in her run so far.

Fans, pundits and fighters have given their two cents on the much-hyped main event. One of the said fighters is none other than ONE flyweight Muay Thai champion, Rodtang Jitmuangnon. Speaking to ONE Championship, 'The Iron Man' had this to say about the main event bout:

"I think if Stamp [Fairtex] uses punching and kicking techniques, Angela Lee will be in trouble... Angela took a break for a long time from her pregnancy. If Stamp can manage to punch her like Xiong Jing Nan did, Angela will have no chance, no matter how good her ground game is."

Rodtang has been known to have a personal relationship with Stamp in the past and trained with her closely during the pandemic. The ONE flyweight Muay Thai champion has a unique insight when it comes to Stamp's abilities in the ring. If he says Stamp Fairtex can put Angela Lee in danger, best believe he knows what he is talking about.

"I think she is coming in at her peak" - Rodtang Jitmuangnon on Stamp Fairtex

Despite singing Stamp's praises, Rodtang also provided some healthy criticism of his former girlfriend and training partner. Still, he is confident that Stamp's time is now as she is just about to reach her prime:

"I think she is coming in at her peak. And the rest depends on luck. Her weakness is she likes to stand still when she kicks, and it might cause her to get taken down easily. She likes to wait until she is at the end of line, so she will try to find the way out."

With Rodtang and millions more rooting for Stamp Fairtex to win, expect the charismatic Thai to bring her 'A' game against Angela Lee on March 26.

