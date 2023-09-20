Rodtang’s friendship with Superlek the perfect fuel for their superfight: “We are brothers, it will be even better”

It doesn’t take much for Rodtang Jitmuangnon to turn his kill switch on, even if it’s a deeply rooted friendship.

The dominant ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion has seen his fair share of opponents throughout his storied career, but his next assignment might just be the one that goes down in history as his toughest ever.

Rodtang will defend his gold against ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE Friday Fights 34, set for the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium this Friday.

The impending matchup is already hyped up as one of the greatest Muay Thai fights in history, and Rodtang believes his close friendship with Superlek just adds fuel to that fire.

During the ONE Friday Fights virtual press conference, Rodtang said:

“This will be one of the first top Muay Thai fighters transitioning to MMA and fighting with Superlek, no matter the rules, Muay Thai, kickboxing, or MMA, it’ll always be fun. And considering we are brothers, it will be even better.”

Rodtang is considered the most terrifying striker, regardless of sport, on the planet right now, and that reputation is in full display in ONE Championship.

‘The Iron Man’ wears his emotions on his sleeve and that ferocity led him to put up a perfect 14-0 record in his Muay Thai and kickboxing matches in the promotion. While Rodtang is seen as this great and fearsome monster, many people consider Superlek as his one true equal.

Superlek is a two-time Lumpinee Stadium world champion but it was in ONE Championship where his star sparked the brightest. ‘The Kicking Machine’ is 11-1 in the promotion and is on a streak of three straight knockouts when he felled Danial Williams, Nabil Anane, and Tagir Khalilov this year alone.

