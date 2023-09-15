“Rodtang’s got a chin of f*****g iron” – Demetrious Johnson "totally disagrees" that Superlek sleeps Rodtang

Despite his dominant reign as the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion, the next title defense for Rodtang Jitmuangnon has brought more doubt into the minds of the fans than ever before.

Superlek Kiatmoo9 is one of the few competitors in the world who can match up to Rodtang in terms of experience, skill, and dominance, and people have wanted to see them clash for a long time.

At ONE Friday Fights 34, it’s all about the dream match-up between the two world champions, who will finally go head-to-head on the global stage of ONE Championship.

Though the fans are used to expecting one thing only when ‘The Iron Man’ defends his title, Rodtang has some serious points to prove on September 22.

There are a lot of people who believe that ‘The Kicking Machine’ is the man to bring Rodtang's dominant reign to an end with his sniper-like striking going up against the bulldozer style of ‘The Iron Man’.

One man who disagrees with this idea is someone who has been in the circle with the defending champion, ONE flyweight MMA world champion Demetrious Johnson.

Having shared the stage with him back at ONE X in their mixed-rules fight, ‘Mighty Mouse’ doesn’t buy into the idea that Superlek will be able to take the champion out when they meet at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

In the third episode of MightyCast, Johnson pointed to one of Rodtang’s biggest attributes as a reason fans may be overlooking him in this fight:

“There are a lot of people out there saying that Superlek is going to destroy Rodtang, but I totally disagree because Rodtang’s got a chin of f*****g iron.”

Watch the full episode below:

ONE Friday Fights 34 will air live and for free via ONE Championship’s YouTube channel on September 22.