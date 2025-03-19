Rodtang says "durable" Takeru needs to tighten things up when he's on the backfoot: "His defense is poor"

Former ONE flyweight Muay Thai king Rodtang Jitmuangnon has identified the biggest weak point in Takeru Segawa's game - his defence.

Rodtang discussed this and his observation of Takeru's fights in ONE Championship through his pre-fight interview with the promotion, as he explained:

"Everyone knows what his weakness is - his defense is poor. Although he is durable, when he attacks, he neglects his defense. He proved that in his fights with Superlek and Thant Zin."

'The Iron Man' and 'The Natural Borh Krusher' are set to headline the main attraction of the stacked ONE 172 card on March 23 inside the Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

The 27-year-old is also looking to extend his current winning streak to three and collect his fourth kickboxing victory in ONE Championship.

Rodtang having mixed emotions on the possibility of Takeru Segawa retiring after their fight at ONE 172

Although he is now locked in and ready to go against the former multiple-time K-1 champion, the Jitmuangnon Gym representative is having mixed emotions about the possibility that this match would be Takeru's last dance.

'The Iron Man' says that giving his Japanese foe a beatdown on his very last professional fight is something that he could regret for the rest of his life, as he explained during his interview with ONE:

"If I were really going to be the last one who fights Takeru and he'll retire, I'll forever blame myself and never forgive myself. [Beating] him painfully in his last match would not be nice. I'll let him live on in this industry, trying to find victory, before he quits himself."

Fight fans can head to watch.onefc.com to catch ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang via pay-per view. The event will take place inside the legendary Saitama Super Arena in Japan on March 23.

