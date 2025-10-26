Rodtang says he gives it his all whenever he steps into the ring: “For those who love me”

Former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon says his biggest motivation comes from his devoted supporters.The Thai megastar will once again draw from the energy of his fans in his quest to reclaim the vacant ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri.Rodtang will battle former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai kingpin Nong-O Hama on November 16 as part of the blockbuster event at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.‘The Iron Man’ feels like he owes everything to those who believed in him, especially early in his career.Rodtang was once an unheralded talent who went on to become a global superstar with his charisma and talent.In an interview with ONE Championship, Rodtang vowed to put on another memorable showing for his beloved fans:&quot;I just perform my best in each fight and make everyone proud of me. When I fight, I don't fight for myself but for the fans, for those who love me.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRodtang has amassed millions of fans worldwide for his in-ring bravado and undeniable skill in ‘The Art of Eight Limbs.'At ONE 173, all eyes will again be on ‘The Iron Man’ in his bid to reclaim his lost crown.Stay tuned to Sportskeeda and ONE Championship for continued ONE 173 updates.Rodtang admits mixed feelings fighting role model Nong-ORodtang admittedly doesn't get much pleasure in fighting his good friend Nong-O.After all, he's looked up to the 38-year-old legend since he joined the home of martial arts and cherishes the relationship they've built over the years.But as consummate professionals, both warriors have a job to do. 'The Iron Man' told ONE Championship that he'll simply treat this as business:&quot;If I win, I will just win. I guess I'll be happy when I win the championship, just like how everybody else would.&quot;