“That guy has a steel jaw” - Denis Puric says you can never count Rodtang out in any situation

'The Bosnian Menace' Denis Puric of Canada and Bosnia knows firsthand how insanely durable Rodtang Jitmuangnon is.

The 40-year-old veteran tested the Thai megastar’s legendary durability at ONE 167 last year. For three rounds, Puric threw everything but the kitchen sink at ‘The Iron Man’, but Rodtang did not buckle one bit.

The former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion emerged victorious via unanimous decision, which gained him the respect of Puric.

At ONE 173 on Nov. 16, Puric and Rodtang will face different adversaries.

Rodtang takes on fellow Thai destroyer Nong-O Hama for the vacant ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title.

Elsewhere, Puric will duke it out with hometown bet Takeru Segawa in a flyweight kickboxing affair.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post (SCMP), Puric dissected the Rodtang versus Nong-O superfight:

"I feel like he's fought better fighters than Rodtang during his Muay Thai era. I think he can do it. But you can't count Rodtang out. That guy has a steel jaw, and that guy is hard to put away, man."

A former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, Nong-O is a notorious heavy-hitter who also possesses high fight IQ.

However, as Puric can attest, Rodtang is on a whole different level when it comes to durability.

Watch the full interview:

Denis Puric not interested in winner of Rodtang vs. Nong-O

Denis Puric wants to shift his full focus to kickboxing at the moment.

'The Bosnian Menace' knows he'll gain some serious traction for possible world title consideration if he beats 'Natural Born Krusher' Takeru Segawa.

That said, Puric wants no smoke with Rodtang or Nong-O, unless it's in kickboxing. He told SCMP:

"Well, they're fighting Muay Thai. We're fighting kickboxing. So I don't think I'm going to be up there with them in Muay Thai because, like I said, I'm stepping away from there and I'm going to focus more on the kickboxing side. But if they cross over — let's go, baby. The more the merrier."

