  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “That guy has a steel jaw” - Denis Puric says you can never count Rodtang out in any situation

“That guy has a steel jaw” - Denis Puric says you can never count Rodtang out in any situation

By Ted Razon
Published Oct 25, 2025 01:42 GMT
Denis Puric (L) vs Rodtang (R) | Photo by ONE Championship
Denis Puric (left) vs. Rodtang (right) [Image courtesy: ONE Championship]

'The Bosnian Menace' Denis Puric of Canada and Bosnia knows firsthand how insanely durable Rodtang Jitmuangnon is.

Ad

The 40-year-old veteran tested the Thai megastar’s legendary durability at ONE 167 last year. For three rounds, Puric threw everything but the kitchen sink at ‘The Iron Man’, but Rodtang did not buckle one bit.

The former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion emerged victorious via unanimous decision, which gained him the respect of Puric.

At ONE 173 on Nov. 16, Puric and Rodtang will face different adversaries.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Rodtang takes on fellow Thai destroyer Nong-O Hama for the vacant ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Elsewhere, Puric will duke it out with hometown bet Takeru Segawa in a flyweight kickboxing affair.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post (SCMP), Puric dissected the Rodtang versus Nong-O superfight:

"I feel like he's fought better fighters than Rodtang during his Muay Thai era. I think he can do it. But you can't count Rodtang out. That guy has a steel jaw, and that guy is hard to put away, man."
Ad

A former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, Nong-O is a notorious heavy-hitter who also possesses high fight IQ.

However, as Puric can attest, Rodtang is on a whole different level when it comes to durability.

Watch the full interview:

youtube-cover
Ad

Denis Puric not interested in winner of Rodtang vs. Nong-O

Denis Puric wants to shift his full focus to kickboxing at the moment.

'The Bosnian Menace' knows he'll gain some serious traction for possible world title consideration if he beats 'Natural Born Krusher' Takeru Segawa.

That said, Puric wants no smoke with Rodtang or Nong-O, unless it's in kickboxing. He told SCMP:

Ad
"Well, they're fighting Muay Thai. We're fighting kickboxing. So I don't think I'm going to be up there with them in Muay Thai because, like I said, I'm stepping away from there and I'm going to focus more on the kickboxing side. But if they cross over — let's go, baby. The more the merrier."

Follow Sportskeeda and ONE Championship for continued coverage of ONE 173.

About the author
Ted Razon

Ted Razon

Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Aziel Karthak
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications