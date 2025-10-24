“He’s fought the best in the world” - Denis Puric believes "it’s possible" for Nong-O to pull off upset against Rodtang 

Denis Puric isn't writing off Nong-O Hama's chances against Rodtang Jitmuangnon, and he's got good reason to believe the veteran can pull off the upset.

The 40-year-old Bosnian-Canadian striker squares off against former three-division K-1 champion Takeru Segawa in a flyweight kickboxing bout at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri inside Tokyo's Ariake Arena on Sunday, Nov. 16.

On the same card, 38-year-old Nong-O battles Rodtang for the vacant ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title in an all-Thai classic.

During a pre-fight interview with the South China Morning Post (SCMP), 'The Bosnian Menace' offered his assessment on the superfight based on Nong-O's recent performances.

"Considering his last fight against Kongthoranee, I think it's possible. The boy's a beast. Nong-O is a legend, man. He's been in the game for so long. He's fought the best in the world," Denis Puric said.

The Team CSK representative's perspective carries weight considering his connections to both fighters.

Puric has trained alongside Nong-O at Superbon Training Camp in Bangkok, Thailand, giving him firsthand knowledge of the 38-year-old veteran's technical prowess and devastating kicking game.

Meanwhile, he's also shared the Circle with Rodtang, having faced 'The Iron Man' in a thrilling three-round battle at ONE 167 in June last year, so he understands what makes the former flyweight Muay Thai champion so dangerous.

While many view Rodtang as the heavy favorite, Puric's belief in Nong-O's chances suggests the underdog shouldn't be counted out when these two icons collide for the vacant world title gold.

Watch his full interview with SCMP here:

Denis Puric stoked to be part of blockbuster ONE 173 in Tokyo

In the same online interview, Denis Puric labeled ONE's return to Tokyo, ONE 173, in November as the stuff of dreams.

'The Bosnian Menace' has fought on some of the biggest cards and shows over the course of his two-decade career. Still, he recognizes this opportunity to be part of this card as something extremely special.

"I'm super excited [to fight here]. Honestly, this whole card looks crazy. I feel like this is the best card ONE Championship has ever put together. You got basically the best fighters in ONE on this card," he shared.

Tickets for ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri are available here. Meanwhile, fans around the globe can visit watch.onefc.com for viewing options in their region.

