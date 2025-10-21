"It's going to be a legendary one" - Denis Puric excited for Rodtang vs. Nong-O superfight at ONE 173

Denis Puric has a unique perspective on one of the most anticipated matchups at ONE 173, and he can barely contain his excitement.

The 40-year-old Bosnian-Canadian veteran squares off against former three-division K-1 champion Takeru Segawa in a flyweight kickboxing bout at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri.

Meanwhile, on the same spectacle inside Tokyo's Ariake Arena on Sunday, November 16, Nong-O Hama battles Rodtang Jitmuangnon for the vacant ONE flyweight Muay Thai world championship in an all-Thai classic that has the entire striking community buzzing.

In a one-on-one with the South China Morning Post (SCMP), 'The Bosnian Menace' was asked about the highly anticipated superfight, and his connection to both Thai legends gives him a front-row seat to the story.

"Everybody is super excited, and I'm super stoked to be on this card, and I have to come and perform," Denis Puric shared.

"Talking about Nong-O and Rodtang, I'm so stoked for that fight. I feel like it's going to be a legendary one. You're right, I'm part of that story because I've trained with Nong-O and them guys, I've fought Rodtang. It's going to be a legendary night."

Watch his full interview with SCMP here:

Denis Puric has trained alongside Nong-O at Superbon Training Camp in Bangkok, Thailand, giving him firsthand knowledge of the 38-year-old veteran's technical prowess and devastating kicking game.

Meanwhile, he's also shared the Circle with Rodtang, having faced 'The Iron Man' in a thrilling three-round battle at ONE 167 in June last year.

With connections to both fighters, Puric understands the magnitude of what's at stake when these two Thai icons collide for the vacant flyweight Muay Thai crown in Tokyo.

For 'The Bosnian Menace,' being part of such a star-studded card only adds to his motivation to deliver his own memorable performance against Takeru on November 16.

Denis Puric says he's 'fine' being the underdog vs. Takeru in Japan

In the same interview with SCMP, Denis Puric declared that he won't feel any unnecessary heat from taking on Takeru in his own backyard in Tokyo, Japan.

'The Bosnian Menace' said he's been used to playing the role of the underdog, and he'll be more than ready to embrace it when ONE 173 lights up the Ariake Arena on November 16.

"I'm used to being the underdog in enemy territory. It's nothing new to me. I thrive in these kinds of areas. I'll be fine."

Tickets for ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri are available here. Meanwhile, fans around the globe can visit watch.onefc.com for viewing options in their region.

