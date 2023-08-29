Rodtang says it’s not ‘just the fans’ who are excited for his fight with Superlek

Rodtang ‘The Iron Man’ Jitmuangnon is just as excited about his impending clash with fellow ONE world champion Superlek Kiatnoo9 as fight fans are.

After years of waiting and debating, fans will finally find out who the best Muay Thai fighter in the world is as reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang puts his world title on the line against current ONE flyweight kickboxing world titleholder Superlek Kiatmoo9.

The pair will headline a stacked ONE Friday Nights 34 card emanating from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

Speaking with ONE Championship regarding their long-awaited battle in the art of eight limbs, Rodtang suggested that he is just as eager to step into the ring with Superlek as the fans are to see it.

“So, I have to fight with Superlek, for sure. It is not just the fans who anticipate this fight,” Rodtang said. “I do too.”

‘The Iron Man’ has established himself as one of the most entertaining fighters in the world thanks to his high-octane style of fighting and his penchant for delivering highlight-reel-worthy finishes. With 12 straight wins in Muay Thai under the ONE Championship banner and 271 career victories in total, Rodtang is undoubtedly one of the most successful strikers in the history of the sport.

But on September 22, he will face an opponent like no other. Superlek, like his opponent, has never lost a Muay Thai fight since signing with the promotion. Most recently, ‘The Kicking Machine’ earned back-to-back knockouts in the span of three weeks, finishing newcomer Nabil Anane at ONE Friday Fights 22 on June 23 before dispatching Russian knockout artist Tagir Khalilov on July 14 at ONE Fight Night 12.

Will Superlek be the man to dethrone Rodtang on September 22, or will ‘The Iron Man’ once again show the world why he is the most feared fighter in Muay Thai?

You can catch ONE Friday Fights live and for free on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel.