"I think I will fully go to MMA" - Rodtang on goals beyond winning Muay Thai Grand Prix

Rodtang Jitmuangnon is looking to become a three-sport champion. He will be competing in the ONE Muay Thai Flyweight Grand Prix at ONE 157 on May 20. After the Grand Prix, he is looking at changing sports and trying his hand at kickboxing and MMA.

In a recent interview with South China Morning Post MMA, he discussed what he would like to do after the upcoming Muay Thai tournament.

"If I become the world Grand Prix champion, nobody can come to challenge for my Muay Thai title at the moment. So the next thing, maybe, I would like to challenge for the kickboxing world title. If I also [win] this championship, I think I will fully go to MMA, for sure."

He is the current reigning champion of the Muay Thai flyweight division and is looking to add the 2022 Grand Prix title to his impressive résumé. If he emerges victorious in the Grand Prix, the Thai star is eyeing belts in ONE Championship's kickboxing and MMA divisions as well.

Rodtang already has a massive amount of experience in Muay Thai, but he has also competed in kickboxing. In 2018, he fought undefeated kickboxing champion Tenshin Nasukawa to a draw, and lost only in the extension round.

The Muay Thai phenom's MMA experience, on the other hand, is very limited. He competed in a mixed rules clash with Demetrious Johnson at ONE: X earlier this year. After dominating the first round, which was contested in Muay Thai, he was choked out by Johnson in the second frame, which was contested under MMA rules.

Rodtang kicks off Muay Thai Grand Prix at ONE 157

Rodtang Jitmuangnon will be fighting at ONE 157 on May 20 against British Muay Thai fighter Jacob Smith. This is the opening round of the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai Grand Prix.

Smith will be making his debut in ONE Championship and says he is ready to shock the world. In an interview with VechtSport, the Englishman said:

"Obviously, he's probably, on paper, the favorite. Yeah, I'm ready to shock the world, mate. Obviously, I've got nothing to lose... I think he's probably going to underestimate me, which is obviously going to work in my favor, so hopefully, he does."

Despite the fact that it may be Smith's debut, Rodtang is taking his opponent very seriously. In an interview with ONE Championship, he said:

"I haven’t seen any of his weaknesses yet, from what I’ve studied. He is the most dangerous of the group. If I get through Jacob Smith, the following fights might be easier.”

