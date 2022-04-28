"She can get the belt from Angela next time" - Rodtang favors Stamp in a potential Angela Lee rematch

Rodtang Jitmuangon is confident in his training partner, Stamp Fairtex. Despite her loss at ONE X to defending atomweight champion Angela Lee, the Muay Thai champion says that Stamp will still be able to earn an MMA title in her career.

'The Iron Man' explained in an interview with ONE Championship:

“Yes, I think she can [still become the MMA world champion] if she has a decisive goal and keeps improving her skills and techniques. I think it’s not too hard for her because Stamp is a hard worker. She is determined. She has proven that she has greatly improved her MMA, as seen in the world Grand Prix.”

Fairtex secured victory in the 2021 women's MMA atomweight Grand Prix. Stamp entered the tournament as someone who previously held titles in standing sports such as Muay Thai and kickboxing, leaving many to assume she was weak on the ground. Stamp proved them wrong in the Grand Prix final when she submitted commonwealth gold medal wrestler Ritu Phogat with an armbar.

While Stamp has already won titles in multiple sports at 24, she is still improving. Given this, Jitmuangon explained that she has a very bright future in MMA. The Muay Thai champion said:

"I said, ‘Let’s keep up good work. We still have a long way to run. The goddess of victory didn’t smile upon us this time... Stamp coped well with Angela’s various MMA techniques and submission attempts. I believe that if she takes time to train harder, she can get the belt from Angela next time.”

Rodtang is hopeful Fairtex can continue to succeed. She is competing in a stacked atomweight division and is seeking gold.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship finishes Ritu Phogat via ARMBAR to win the ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix! #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship



| How To Watch: Nobody saw THAT coming! Stamp Fairtexfinishes Ritu Phogat via ARMBAR to win the ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix! #ONEWinterWarriors | How To Watch: bit.ly/ONEWinterWarri… Nobody saw THAT coming! Stamp Fairtex 🇹🇭 finishes Ritu Phogat via ARMBAR to win the ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix! 💪 #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship#ONEWinterWarriors | How To Watch: bit.ly/ONEWinterWarri… https://t.co/ODNjJ474Ks

Rodtang training partners picking up titles

The Thai star has some of the best training partners in the world. Stamp Fairtex previously held titles in ONE Championship for kickboxing and Muay Thai.

The Fairtex gym has added their newest champion, 17-year-old Smilla Sundell, from Sweden. She fought in a five-round war for the strawweight Muay Thai title and won it with an aggressive strategy. Rodtang helped Sundell prepare for her title match.

Beyond Kickboxing @Beyond_Kick Smilla Sundell sparring with Rodtang ahead of her fight against Jackie Buntan for the inaugural ONE Strawweight Muay Thai Championship on April, 22nd. Smilla Sundell sparring with Rodtang ahead of her fight against Jackie Buntan for the inaugural ONE Strawweight Muay Thai Championship on April, 22nd. https://t.co/SBLisiW0sY

The Muay Thai champion and Stamp took photos with Sundell when the new champion returned to the gym.

Sundell posted a thank you to the gym on Instagram that said:

"The whole Fairtex team WE DID IT. Thank you so much everyone for all the help and support."

Rodtang will be fighting in the ONE Muay Thai Grand Prix on May 20 at ONE 157.

Spinnin Backfist @SpinninBackfist Rodtang doing Rodtang things Rodtang doing Rodtang things https://t.co/jCJRPdqGVZ

Edited by Phil Dillon