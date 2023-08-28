Rodtang sets aside brotherhood for Superlek test: “We will leave the friendship behind”

In the past, ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon has expressed his disinterest in facing fellow Thai competitors.

Wanting to see his fellow countrymen also succeed at the top of the sport, his approach to facing them will have to change for his next contest.

At ONE Friday Fights 34 on September 22 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, one of the biggest champion versus champion match-ups that the promotion has ever put together will finally take place.

Defending his Muay Thai world championship, ‘The Iron Man’ will face flyweight kickboxing titleholder Superlek Kiatmoo9 in a battle of two of the best strikers on the planet.

Knowing the dangers that ‘The Kicking Machine’ brings to the table, the defending champion will be forced to disregard his principles in order to keep hold of his belt.

Presenting the biggest challenge to his dominant run at the top of the division, Superlek is one of the only competitors in the world that can match the champion when it comes to their dominant runs under the ONE Championship banner.

In an interview with the promotion, Rodtang stated that for the duration of the fight, the previous history between the two men will be put in the background in order to ensure he leaves Lumpinee Stadium with the belt.

“But when we have to fight, we will leave the friendship behind," said Rodtang.

Having previously been scheduled to face each other at ONE Fight Night 8, this dream contest will finally go down in just under a month.

ONE Friday Fights 34 will air live and free via ONE Championship’s YouTube channel.