Rodtang shows off raw emotion after taking home $100,000 bonus

At ONE Fight Night 10, Rodtang Jitmuangnon continued to grow his status outside of Asia as one of the biggest names in combat sports.

The dominant flyweight Muay Thai world champion fought on US soil for the very first time at the weekend, facing off with Mexico’s Edgar Tabares at the sold-out 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado.

Through his viral highlight reels, ‘The Iron Man’ has become a huge name all around the world thanks to his status as one of the most entertaining and dominating competitors on the planet.

On May 5, the US fans got the opportunity to watch him compete in the flesh for the first time and they were treated to a classic performance from the champ.

Tabares showed that he isn’t afraid of stepping up to the plate for a big challenge, going toe-to-toe with one of the very best in the world on his ONE Championship debut. Unfortunately for the Mexican striker, when you do that, it’s only a matter of time before you are getting hit by ruthless strikes and combinations at a relentless rate.

In the second round, the champion proved why he is the king of the flyweight division, setting up a counter for Tabares’ own counter strike. Responding from an elbow strike with one of his own, he put his opponent down to finish the fight in the second round.

Following his victory, Rodtang was awarded a $100,000 bonus from ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong for his performance and emphatic finish over Edgar Tabares:

“Chatri Sityodtong with the US$100K bonus for Rodtang's INSANE performance! 💰 @rodtang_jimungnon @yodchatri”

Fans reacted to the emotion that the world champion showed in the comments below the post:

slomoninaad:

"The people absolutely love rodtang and he absolutely deserves it. What a showman, what a warrior. Love from India"

artbyd3stroy:

"from poverty to buying his parents a home. All these Thai fighters do it pretty hard. So this money helps them a lot👏"

fernan_shalashaka:

"Rodtang, GREAT FIGHTER!!! ONE Championship, GREAT PROMOTION!!!🏅💪💪💪🔥"

rayrayraii:

"You made my day Rodtang! Thank you ❤️🔥"

The entire ONE Fight Night 10 card is available to watch via free replay on Prime Video for North American fans.

