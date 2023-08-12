Rodtang still in awe of the love American fans showed him at ONE Fight Night 10

Rodtang Jitmuangnon reflected on the support he’s received from American fans.

On May 5 of this year, ONE Championship held an event on U.S. soil for the first time. In the ONE Fight Night 10 co-main event, Rodtang defended his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title with a highlight-reel knockout against Edgar Tabares. Shortly after getting his hand raised, the Thai superstar received a standing ovation from the American crowd.

‘The Iron Man’ tends to fight in Asia, but he’s also held several seminars on U.S. soil. During an interview with CUTZRADIO, the 26-year-old had this to say about his American supporters:

“First of all, I need to tell you guys about the atmosphere. It’s my first time defending the gold in the USA. I’ve been there twice, but I went to just give a seminar. But this is my first time to fight in front of audiences around the world.”

On September 22, Rodtang will return to action against arguably his toughest opponent since joining ONE. The Thai superstar will defend his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title against ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9.

‘The Kicking Machine’ and ‘The Iron Man’ were scheduled to fight in March before the latter pulled out with an undisclosed injury. Superlek now gets the opportunity to become a two-sport world champion and extend his promotional Muay Thai record to 9-0.

Rodtang vs. Superlek will headline ONE Friday Fights 34, which takes place inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The Friday Fights events can usually be seen live and for free by North American fans on YouTube.