Rodtang "surprised" by his quick finish of Takeru at ONE 172: “Didn’t even realize that my hands had that much power”

Rodtang Jitmuangnon was utterly astonished by his lightning-quick finish of Takeru Segawa in the headline attraction of ONE 172.

At long last, fight fans worldwide got the chance to witness two of the biggest stars in the striking realm today collide in a dream kickboxing contest inside the fabled Saitama Super Arena.

However, their excitement was cut short – in a bloody good way that – as 'The Iron Man' earned the fastest knockout on the card with a left fist that landed with power and speed on 'Natural Born Krusher's' jaw.

'The Iron Man', of course, didn't have that on his bingo card.

While he predicted that he'd wrap things early against Takeru, knocking him down inside 80 seconds was certainly the stuff of dreams:

"It's incredible. I didn't even realize that my hands had that much power to knock him out. Even I'm surprised," the former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion admitted at the ONE 172 post-event press conference.

The 27-year-old's win over Takeru in Saitama improved his overall slate to 274-43 and earned him a cool US$50,000 performance bonus from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

His third successive triumph under the ONE banner also took his promotional record to 17-2.

Watch the full post-fight press conference here:

Rodtang pens heartfelt message following monumental triumph in Japan

Just a day after stunning the world with his quick highlight-reel win over Takeru, 'The Iron Man' took to his official Instagram account (@rodtang_jimungnon) to thank his fans for their unwavering support in the lead-up to ONE 172.

He wrote:

"Thank you for everything, I am very happy to show everything with the pressure I have, I can do it, see you in the next fight.🙏🏻🙏🏻🇹🇭"

Check out the post below:

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang will be available via replay at watch.onefc.com.

