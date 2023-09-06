Rodtang tells difference between Tawanchai and Superbon’s finishing moves: “I can’t see Superbon’s kick”

Tawanchai PK Saenchai and Superbon Singha Mawynn may have extremely similar roundhouse kicks, but there is one major difference between the pair according to Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

The ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion said the difference between Tawanchai and Superbon’s head kicks comes down to when and how they launch the kicks.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Rodtang said he’s yet to see someone execute a high kick better than Superbon.

He said:

“Nobody can match Superbon’s high kick. When Tawanchai throws his high kick, I can see it coming. But I can’t see Superbon’s kick.”

Whatever the case may be, Superbon and Tawanchai’s weapons will be on full display when these two Thai megastars battle it out in the main event of ONE Fight Night 15.

Tawanchai will defend his ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title against Superbon, the former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion, on October 6, US primetime, at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

The contest is deemed to be one of the biggest Muay Thai fights of the year since it pits two strikers who have already cemented their status in the sport.

Tawanchai is a terrifying striker with five of his six wins in ONE Championship ending via knockout. While he has destroyed his opponents on his run so far, his signature KO might just be his debut win over Irish superstar Sean Clancy.

Showing no emotion whatsoever during the bout, Tawanchai took Clancy’s consciousness with a rocket of a left roundhouse kick in the third round of their May 2021 bout.

Superbon, meanwhile, has four wins in ONE Championship with two KO victories. While the 33-year-old has less than half of Tawanchai’s KO tally, his finishes are sure to go down in history. His finish of Giorgio Petrosyan might just be the most iconic KO in ONE Championship history.

The Italian legend is often considered the greatest kickboxer of all time and what Superbon did to him in 2021 is still playing across multiple highlight reels.

Superbon flatlined Petrosyan in the second round with a terrifying right roundhouse kick to become the inaugural ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion in October 2021.

ONE Fight Night 15 is ONE Championship’s 10th Amazon card of the year and is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.