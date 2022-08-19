Rodtang Jitmuangnon believes Savvas Michael’s recklessness will be his downfall

Rodtang Jitmuangnon genuinely believes Savvas Michael is a great Muay Thai fighter but believes he’s got weaknesses that will result in his downfall in this Grand Prix.

In one week, both competitors will be battling for a spot in the final of the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix on Friday, August 26, and fans are excited to watch their intense showdown on American primetime.

Jitmuangnon recently shared his thoughts about his new rival. According to the Thai phenom, Savvas has a decent ability to read a situation inside the circle and make adjustments in real-time. However, Rodtang realized that the Cypriot fighter has some weaknesses in his game plan that he’s hoping to exploit.

The 25-year-old star told ONE Championship:

“I think he had a weakness that he came forward too much while he still lacked good defense, but in the World Grand Prix, he was calmer. I do believe, however, that he has that weakness.”

Expecting Savvas to be aggressive come fight night, Jitmuangnon will be prepared for just about everything. There’s a reason why he’s still the Muay Thai world champion, and he hopes to show his new American fan base why this is so.

He has a perfect track record of 10-0 with ONE Championship, but what his record doesn’t show is the entertainment value he brings to each fight.

Never to put on a boring performance, even when he’s being tactful and patient, Rodtang continues to impress fans with his unique fighting style and youthful energy. 'The Iron Man' vows to put on a masterful performance that will exhibit all the best qualities this sport has to offer on August 26 at ONE on Prime Video 1.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon receives high praise from fellow Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao

'The Iron Man' received high praise from one of the all-time greats in Muay Thai, Nong-O Gaiyanghadao, who called him “extraordinary” only a few days ago.

Rooting for his fellow Thai athlete, Nong-O told ONE Championship:

“He’s extraordinary. And also, he’s an avid entertainer. I don’t think anyone can handle him at the moment.

Nong-O will also be starring on the historic card to defend his bantamweight world title against British veteran Liam Harrison in the co-main event. The championship bout is also expected to cause fireworks, which Rodtang will likely watch with keen interest.

Watch his most savage moments below:

