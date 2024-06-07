Rodtang unfazed by Denis Puric’s ferocious fists: “It’s not like he’s carrying a gun or carrying a stick”

Rodtang is not concerned with Denis Puric's heavy hands. Making his first appearance since a Fight of the Year with Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE Friday Fights 34, 'The Iron Man' returns at ONE 167 on Friday, June 7 for a massive kickboxing clash with one of the promotion's most ferocious strikers.

Trending

Speaking with the South China Morning Post, Rodtang made it clear that he has no fears about facing Puric, saying:

"Well, I don’t know if I’m good. I don’t think I’m a good athlete or anything like that. But this Saturday, I’m not going to be scared of him, it’s not like he’s carrying a gun or carrying a stick. So we’d see how this Saturday goes."

For the first time in his ONE Championship career, Rodtang will be looking to bounce back from a loss in the art of eight limbs after coming up on the wrong side of the scorecards against Superlek last December.

With a win over Puric, 'The Iron Man' will re-establish himself as one of the most formidable athletes in all of ONE — even if he thinks he's not a very good one.

Denis Puric gunning for a title shot following ONE 167 scrap with Rodtang

After dropping two of his first three bouts with the promotion, Denis Puric appears to have found his rhythm inside the Circle, starting with a highlight-reel-worthy knockout of Vietnamese standout Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat, who also competes at ONE 167, in December.

'The Bosnian' Menace followed that up with his biggest win yet, besting Jacob Smith at ONE Fight Night 22 via unanimous decision.

The win moved Puric into the No.2 spot in the ONE flyweight Muay Thai rankings. With a strong showing against Rodtang, he could line himself for an opportunity to challenge for the flyweight crown, currently held by 'The Iron Man.'

ONE Championship fans in the United States and Canada can watch ONE 167 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 7.