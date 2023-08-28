Rodtang unperturbed by ‘those comments’ about Superlek beating him: “I just go there to do by job”

ONE Friday Fights 34 is set to produce one of the biggest fights of the year as ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon defends his crown.

On September 22 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, the champion will face arguably the biggest threat to his legendary reign. ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 has made it very clear that he wants what his fellow elite Thai striker currently holds.

With both men producing incredible runs under the ONE Championship banner, they’ve been on a collision course that was set to end at ONE Fight Night 8. However, an injury to ‘The Iron Man’ prevented this dream matchup from taking place at the first time of asking.

But Superlek wasn’t going to give up that easily.

With two finishes under his belt, ‘The Kicking Machine’ continued to pursue one of the most feared strikers on the planet.

For the flyweight Muay Thai king, this fight is just the same as any other title defense. Not letting himself put any extra pressure on his shoulders by playing into the dream fight feel or the words of his upcoming opponent, Rodtang is simply focused on the task at hand.

With his challenger talking a big game in the build-up about dethroning the champion when they finally meet, ‘The Iron Man’ responded in a recent interview with ONE Championship.

Focusing only on what he must do to leave Lumpinee Stadium with the gold wrapped around his waist, the champion disregarded any outside noise:

“I don’t care about those comments. I just go there to do my job and do my best.”

ONE Friday Fights 34 will air live and free via ONE Championship’s YouTube channel.