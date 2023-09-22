Rodtang warns Superlek: “Whoever makes that mistake could get knocked out”

Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Superlek Kiatmoo9 have one of the closest friendships in combat sports, but that relationship will be put by the wayside when they square off this Friday.

Though these two world champions are incredibly close, Rodtang sent a chilling warning to Superlek ahead of their super fight at ONE Friday Fights 34 at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

In the hype video ONE Championship released, Rodtang said one mistake and it’s lights out for Superlek.

Rodtang said:

“He needs to be wary of everything, especially my fists. Whoever makes that mistake could get knocked out.”

The ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion is considered the most terrifying striker, pound-for-pound, in combat sports. His mix of aggression and relentless striking puts him at a tier of his own when it comes to overwhelming his opponents.

Superlek, though, is aware of Rodtang’s terrifying style.

The ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion said in the same video that he might have to abandon his usual tactical style and trade leather with Rodtang throughout the three-rounder.

Superlek said:

“I’ll have to throw with higher volume and be more accurate with my strikes.”

This super fight between the two Thai megastars had incalculable hype behind it since both fighters are in their prime and hold world titles in ONE Championship.

The bout was originally set for Rodtang’s flyweight Muay Thai belt, but Superlek missed weight resulting in the match being changed to a non-title fight.

Nevertheless, a match of this magnitude still has the potential to become an absolute classic.

It could even lead to a couple more matches down the line, this time a proper world title match.